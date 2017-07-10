Obituary: Christine diCecco, 73, of Trumbull

Christine diCecco, 73, of Trumbull, wife of the late Robert diCecco, died June 22, at home.

Born in Paris, France to the late John and Marie Savary.

Mrs. diCecco was a tour director in the travel industry for many years traveling to the middle east, and Europe and most recently returning from a pilgrimage with her grandsons to Spain, France and Portugal.

Survived by daughter, Michele Kingsbury and her husband, Andrew of Trumbull, son, David and his wife, Deanna diCecco of Matthews, N.C., five grandchildren, Matthew, Raymond, Bernadette Kingsbury and Elizabeth and Danielle diCecco.

Burial: Nichols Village Cemetery, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: UPMC (Lung Transplant Division) in memory of her late husband Robert diCecco, 1400 Locust St., Pittsburg, PA 15219.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.