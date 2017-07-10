Trumbull Times

Obituary: Robert Francis Metzger, 90

July 10, 2017

Robert Francis Metzger, 90, Bridgeport firefighter, son of the late Joseph and Catherine Metzger, died July 1, at St. Joseph’s Manor, Trumbull.

Born in Bridgeport; U.S. Navy, Seabee in the Asia Pacific.

Survived by wife, Janice Lacavalle Metzger, two daughters, Judy Plotkin of Milford, Patty Gray of Roseville, Calif., and three grandchildren.

Also predeceased by son, Bobby Metzger.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: St. Charles Church, 1255 East Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06608.

