Obituary: Dr. C. Duncan Yetman Sr., former Superintendent of Schools in Trumbull

Dr. C. Duncan Yetman Sr., former Superintendent of Schools in Trumbull, husband of the late Janet Bozenhard Yetman, died July 1, at Middlebrook Farms Senior Living Community.

Born in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, on July 25, 1918, son of Captain Charles Wesley Yetman of the British Royal Navy and E.F. May Parsons Yetman.

Survived by five children and nine grandchildren, Charlotte Yetman of Cleveland Ohio, Lilian and Scott Mogle and their children, Logan and Monica of Trumbull, Duncan and Diana Yetman Jr., and their children, Nicholas, Jessica, and Duncan III of Arlington, Va., Elizabeth and Jeff Doolittle and their sons, Benjamin and Sean of Windsor, and Amy and Scott Sauyet and their children, Theodore and Kayleigh of Andover.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home for the establishment of the Dr. C. Duncan Yetman Scholarship Fund.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.