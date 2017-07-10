Obituary: Patricia Louise Tavares, 75, of Bridgeport

Patricia Louise Tavares, 75, of Bridgeport, employee of Union Trust Bank, died July 7, at the Jewish Home.

Born in New Bedford, Mass. to the late George and Elizabeth Joseph.

Survivors include daughter, Lori Skyer and her husband, Bruce of Trumbull, son, Mark Tavares and his wife, Teresa of New Hampshire and grandsons, Raymond and Benjamin Skyer.

Burial: St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Bedford, Mass.

Memorial contributions: National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.