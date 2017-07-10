Obituary: Henry “Hank” Barrachina, of Trumbull

Henry “Hank” Barrachina, of Trumbull, welder, retired from the Trumbull B.O.E. Maintenance Dept., died July 6, at home, after a short illness.

Born in Monroe; U.S. Army, Korean Conflict.

Survived by wife, Valerie (Lucas), son, Kenny of Danbury, daughter, April of Windsor, and many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Walter Lent.

Memorial contributions: Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.