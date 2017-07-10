Trumbull man charged with leaving three children in car

A Trumbull man has been charged with leaving three children alone in a car at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford July 8.

According to reports, about 5 p.m. Milford police went to the mall after receiving a report of unsupervised children in a car. Police arrested Devon Brown, 33, of Trumbull, whom police said left three children ages 10, 6 and 22 months alone in a locked running vehicle for about 20 minutes while he went inside the mall.

Brown was charged with leaving a child under 12 unsupervised. He also was served warrants for failure to appear in court on two arrests in Trumbull for motor vehicle arrests on April 17 and May 6.

Bond was set at $1,500, and Brown is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 1.