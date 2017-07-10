Obituary: Margaret (Peggy) Ruth Hellauer, 77, of Pottstown, Pa.

Margaret (Peggy) Ruth Hellauer (age 77) of Pottstown, PA (formerly of Fairfax, VA) died on Thursday, July 6, 2017 of complications experienced from a stroke two weeks earlier.

She was born July 10, 1939 in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Edward Roland Knowles and Alexis (Campbell) Knowles.

Peggy is survived by her three children, J. Douglas Hellauer of South Riding, VA, Christine Hellauer of Rockville, MD and Robert Hellauer of Royersford, PA; as well as seven grandsons (Mike, Jason, Steve and Derek Hellauer; Jeremy and Spencer Ollayos; and Josh Hellauer), one granddaughter (Cameron Hellauer), and one great-granddaughter (Claire Hellauer). She was preceded in death by her grandson, Macklin Campbell Ollayos.

Peggy was trained at Grace Yale New Haven Hospital (CT) as an X-ray Technologist, a career she resumed in the later years of her life after staying home to raise her children and support her family.

Over the course of her entire life, Peggy continued to enjoy the process of moving from one residence to another. In her years as a military spouse, she lived in Newport, RI, Groton, CT and the Panama Canal Zone. Her twenty year marriage to James C. Hellauer ended in divorce.

Peggy’s hobbies included herb gardening, interior design, home decorating, reading magazines and trying out new recipes. Lemon, dill and spinach were among her favorite ingredients. Her favorite holiday was Halloween for which she would dress up in costume to delight the trick or treaters with her convincing cackle.

Peggy will be fondly remembered by her extended family, her nieces and nephews and friends for her kind and generous nature as well as her thoughtfulness and caring heart.

A private memorial service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the SPCA or the Humane Society to benefit the animals she so loved. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, PA.

