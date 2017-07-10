14U All-Stars edged 3-2, to play tonight

Trumbull Babe Ruth lost a 3-2 decision to host Waterford in the second round of the 14U Babe Ruth state tournament on Sunday.

Trumbull will face Stratford at 5:30 on Monday at the Waterford Babe Ruth Field.

Stratford beat Cheshire, 10-9.

Waterford advances to the winner’s bracket final against Stamford.

Stamford defeated Newtown 11-5 in eight innings.

Trumbull’s Brandon Buda hit a two-run home run.

Ryan Teixeira, Christian Van Zyl and Jake Gruttadauria all singled.

Waterford’s Ryan Bakken and Austin Coderre had two hits.

Trey Brennan and Ryan O’Connell both singled.

Trumbull 0002000 2 4 2

Waterford 0200001 3 6 0

Records- Trumbull 1-1, Waterford 2-0

Batteries- Trumbull- Andrew Harvey (L), and Jackson Vicente

Trumbull- Ryan Bakken (W), and Ben Jerome