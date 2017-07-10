Trumbull Times

14U All-Stars edged 3-2, to play tonight

By Trumbull Times on July 10, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Trumbull Babe Ruth lost a 3-2 decision to host Waterford in the second round of the 14U Babe Ruth state tournament on Sunday.

Trumbull will face Stratford at 5:30 on Monday at the Waterford Babe Ruth Field.

Stratford beat Cheshire, 10-9.

Waterford advances to the winner’s bracket final against Stamford.

Stamford defeated Newtown 11-5 in eight innings.

Trumbull’s Brandon Buda hit a two-run home run.

Ryan Teixeira, Christian Van Zyl and Jake Gruttadauria all singled.

Waterford’s Ryan Bakken and Austin Coderre had two hits.

Trey Brennan and Ryan O’Connell both singled.

Trumbull 0002000     2  4  2

Waterford 0200001    3  6  0

Records- Trumbull 1-1, Waterford 2-0

Batteries- Trumbull- Andrew Harvey (L), and Jackson Vicente

                Trumbull- Ryan Bakken (W), and Ben Jerome

Related posts:

  1. Updated Babe Ruth: Trumbull 13s win, ousted by run rule
  2. Trumbull-Westfield for New England title
  3. Trumbull Lady Eagle Summer Hoop Camp
  4. Basketball: Trumbull Select tryouts

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Babe Ruth 13s advance in states with 7-6 win Next Post Senators Murphy and Blumenthal host opioid epidemic summit Monday in Bridgeport
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress