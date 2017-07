Dylan Moran went 4-for-4, including the game-winning RBI single when the Trumbull Babe Ruth 13U team defeated New Milford, 7-6, in the state tournament at Brien McMahon in Norwalk on Sunday.

Trumbull (2-0) will play Norwalk (2-0) in the winner’s bracket finals at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at McMahon.

Jack Wallace homered and scored two runs.

Jack Ligouri had two hits.