Trumbull Times

Youth football: Future Eagles Camp

By Trumbull Times on July 9, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Future Eagles Camp football clinic for ages 7 to 14 will be held on Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Madison Middle School.

The rain dates are July 22 and July 23.

The clinic will be presented by the football staff of Trumbull Pop Warner, featuring former area high school and college standout quarterback and current Trumbull High assistant coach Gene Cellini along with various area high school football players and coaches.

The fee is $50 payable to Trumbull Pop Warner and includes a Future Eagles Camp t-shirt.

Wear shorts and football spikes and bring water.

Beginner levels are included in the camp that includes quarterback training, wide receiver technique and drills, and pass/run blocking technique and drills.

For more information, contact Bruce Bartolucci at 203-913-2040 or [email protected].

Related posts:

  1. 8th grade lacrosse champions
  2. Trumbull Babe Ruth hosting New England Regional
  3. Babe Ruth: Trumbull 15s defeat Norwalk in 11 innings
  4. Lady Eagles hoop camp for grades 1-9

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Campus News
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress