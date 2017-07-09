Youth football: Future Eagles Camp

The Future Eagles Camp football clinic for ages 7 to 14 will be held on Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Madison Middle School.
The rain dates are July 22 and July 23.
The clinic will be presented by the football staff of Trumbull Pop Warner, featuring former area high school and college standout quarterback and current Trumbull High assistant coach Gene Cellini along with various area high school football players and coaches.
The fee is $50 payable to Trumbull Pop Warner and includes a Future Eagles Camp t-shirt.
Wear shorts and football spikes and bring water.
Beginner levels are included in the camp that includes quarterback training, wide receiver technique and drills, and pass/run blocking technique and drills.
For more information, contact Bruce Bartolucci at 203-913-2040 or [email protected].