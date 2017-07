Trumbull Babe Ruth’s 14U All-Star team team defeated Pawcatuck, 11-1, in its state tournament opening round game at Waterford Babe Ruth Field on Saturday.

Trumbull will meet host Waterford Sunday morning at 11 a.m. in the second round. Waterford won its opener by defeating Cheshire, 17-2.

Chase Dralle got the win on the mound, as he teamed up with Ryan Carroll to three-hit Pawcatuck.

Ray Leonzi, Brandon Buda, Dralle, Matt Bagley and Jake Gruttadauria all had two hits each.