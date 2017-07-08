Trumbull Times

Trumbull Babe Ruth 13s advance with 14-4 win

By Trumbull Times on July 8, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Trumbull Babe Ruth advanced to the second round of the winner’s bracket in the 13 state tournament with a 14-4 victory over Stamford on Saturday.

Trumbull will meet New Milford on Sunday night at 6 at Brien McMahon High in Norwalk.

New Milford defeated Waterford, 9-3.

Trumbull scored a run in every inning but the fifth in its state opener.

They batted around in the fourth with an eight-run rally that took the score to 12-4.

Justin  Delaney pitched into the sixth to earn the victory. Mitch Russo finished up

Johnny Bova led the 12-hit attack with a triple, two singles and two runs scored.

Jack Wallace hit a homer, singled, and scored two runs.

Luke Masiuk and Dylan Moran each had two hits and scored two runs.

