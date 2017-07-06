Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board tourney

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament was played on a beautiful summer day July 5.

Low gross from the White tees was won by Hugh McAleer with a 79.

John Cosentino finished second with a 79.

The winners for Low net (White tees) had Rick Pasco in first place with a 62.

Ray Kasparek was in second with a 63 and third place went to Bob Vagnini with a 63.

Hugh McAleer took fourth with a 65.

Roger Fabryk had a 65 for fifth place.

Jim Peloquin finished sixth with a 67 and Frank Chuddy finished seventh with a 68.

Low net (Green tees) had Bill Smith in first place with a 63.

Second place went to Walter Hart with a 63.

Third place went to Joe Kelley with 63.

Dick Stein finished in fourth place with a 64.

Fifth place went to John DiBella with a 64 and Tony Montemurno finished sixth with a 65.

The closest to the pin on 6th hole was Hugh McAleer at 9 feet 8 inches.