Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Movie and Pizza Night: A Monster Calls — Middle school and up. Fri. July 7, 6-8pm. Based on the award-winning book by teen author Patrick Ness, this story balances dark themes and fantastical elements delivering an engrossing and moving coming-of-age film. 2016. 108 min. PG-13. Register for pizza count.

Henna Tattoo Workshop for Middle and High School — Mon. July 10, 3:30-5:30pm. Jamilah Henna Creations presents the history of henna motifs and how to apply them, for a beautiful temporary design. Free. Details online. Space limited; register early.

Environment & Modern Agriculture — Ethical Choices Series, #1. Tues. July 11, 6:30-8pm. First of 3 programs designed to help make thoughtful and responsible food choices. Tonight explore how raising farm animals and related crops affect the ecosystem and health. See alternatives that can help protect the environment. Register. Free. Details online.

Summer Reading Monopoly — Special activities continue. Check event calendar for upcoming events.

Children’s Events

Music Mandy — Friday, July 7, 10-10:45am. Trumbull resident, educator, and rock star, Mandy entertains the masses every Friday in the children’s area of the library. Drop in.

Magic by George — All ages. Tues. July 11, 11am -noon. You won’t believe your eyes, when you see Magic by George perform at the Trumbull Library. Drop in.

Sunshine Playtime — Ages 1-3. Thurs. July 13, 10 – 10:45am. Trumbull children and their parent or caregiver are invited to a special play group just for them. Free. Drop in.

Play it Safe — A Child and Parent Seminar. Thurs. July 13, 6 – 7pm. Children ages 5-10 and their parents are invited to attend this special presentation by Pattie Fitzgerald, author of the book Super Duper Safety School. Free. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Mon. July 10, 11-11:30am. It’s time for your little toddler to turn into a social butterfly. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Sparky’s Puppets —Mon. July 10, 3-3:45pm. Meet Mother Goose and Little Red Riding Hood. Laugh at the antics of the Three Little Pigs, and follow the adventures of the Gingerbread Man. Free. Register.

Drop-in Craft —All ages. Tues. July 11, 3:30 – 4pm. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s Room. Drop in.

Rocking and Reading with Pete the Cat — Wed. July 12, 10:30-11:15am. Interactive music program with Al DeCant. Trumbull Residents. Free. Register.

