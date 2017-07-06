Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 6-12, 2017

By Julie Miller on July 6, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

July 6 – July 12

12 a.m. — Americana Music Tribute

1 a.m. — Over a Wyoming Campfire:  Beginning of the Nat’l Park Service

2 a.m. — South African Travelogue with Enid Lipeles

3:10 a.m. — I’Liguri Gazebo Concert

4:50 a.m. — Govt:  Senior Commission 6/23 Meeting

6 a.m. — Govt:  Community Center Study & Bldg Committee 6/26 Meeting

7 a.m. — Govt:  Legislation & Administration 6/26 Meeting

8 a.m. — Govt:  Water Pollution Control Authority 6/28 Meeting

9:05 a.m. — South African Travelogue with Enid Lipeles

10:10 a.m. — Foundations of America:  The Declaration of Independence

11:30 a.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

12 p.m. — Americana Music Tribute

1 p.m. — Over a Wyoming Campfire:  Beginning of the Nat’l Park Service

2 p.m. — Foundations of America:  A Well Regulated Militia

3:15 p.m. — Billy Genuario & Destiny Gazebo Concert

5 p.m. — South African Travelogue with Enid Lipeles

6:05 p.m. — Foundations of America:  The Declaration of Independence

7:30 p.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

8 p.m. — Govt:  Community Center Study & Bldg Committee 6/29 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt:  Community Center Study & Bldg Committee 7/5 Meeting

Julie Miller


