Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 6-12, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
July 6 – July 12
12 a.m. — Americana Music Tribute
1 a.m. — Over a Wyoming Campfire: Beginning of the Nat’l Park Service
2 a.m. — South African Travelogue with Enid Lipeles
3:10 a.m. — I’Liguri Gazebo Concert
4:50 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 6/23 Meeting
6 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study & Bldg Committee 6/26 Meeting
7 a.m. — Govt: Legislation & Administration 6/26 Meeting
8 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 6/28 Meeting
9:05 a.m. — South African Travelogue with Enid Lipeles
10:10 a.m. — Foundations of America: The Declaration of Independence
11:30 a.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence
12 p.m. — Americana Music Tribute
1 p.m. — Over a Wyoming Campfire: Beginning of the Nat’l Park Service
2 p.m. — Foundations of America: A Well Regulated Militia
3:15 p.m. — Billy Genuario & Destiny Gazebo Concert
5 p.m. — South African Travelogue with Enid Lipeles
6:05 p.m. — Foundations of America: The Declaration of Independence
7:30 p.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence
8 p.m. — Govt: Community Center Study & Bldg Committee 6/29 Meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Community Center Study & Bldg Committee 7/5 Meeting