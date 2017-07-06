Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 6-12, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

July 6 – July 12

12 a.m. — Americana Music Tribute

1 a.m. — Over a Wyoming Campfire: Beginning of the Nat’l Park Service

2 a.m. — South African Travelogue with Enid Lipeles

3:10 a.m. — I’Liguri Gazebo Concert

4:50 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 6/23 Meeting

6 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study & Bldg Committee 6/26 Meeting

7 a.m. — Govt: Legislation & Administration 6/26 Meeting

8 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 6/28 Meeting

9:05 a.m. — South African Travelogue with Enid Lipeles

10:10 a.m. — Foundations of America: The Declaration of Independence

11:30 a.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

12 p.m. — Americana Music Tribute

1 p.m. — Over a Wyoming Campfire: Beginning of the Nat’l Park Service

2 p.m. — Foundations of America: A Well Regulated Militia

3:15 p.m. — Billy Genuario & Destiny Gazebo Concert

5 p.m. — South African Travelogue with Enid Lipeles

6:05 p.m. — Foundations of America: The Declaration of Independence

7:30 p.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

8 p.m. — Govt: Community Center Study & Bldg Committee 6/29 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Community Center Study & Bldg Committee 7/5 Meeting