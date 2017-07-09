Campus News

Trumbull Times

By Julie Miller on July 9, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Eastern Connecticut State University — Dylan Garrison, class of 2017, traveled to the Bahamas in May to study the island’s tropical biology. Majoring in Biology.

Stevenson University — Hope Nyarady was recently inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success.

United States Coast Guard Academy — Jorge J. Wismar has been accepted to USCGA. He is the son of Eric and Miharu Wismar and a graduate of Trumbull High School.

Dean’s List

Pennsylvania State University — Alexandra Fetzer

University of Alabama — Robert W. Brennan, Nicole M. Palmer, Anthony M. Picarazzi, Sara M. Steere

University of Scranton — Monica A. Moussavian, a sophomore Biology, College of Arts and Sciences; Jean-Claude R. Le Meur, a senior Business Administration major, Kania School of Management.

Western New England University — David Briganti, majoring in Accounting; Matthew Petrizzi, majoring in Psychology

Wheaton College— Amy Wills

Degree Earned

Emerson CollegePaul Philben, Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Arts Production

Loyola University — Julia D’Agostino, BA degree in Communication

New York University — Victoria Rose Simeone, Masters of Social Work. She is working at Spring Meadows in Trumbull.

University of Alabama — Taryn Bartolucci, Bachelor of Science

Wells College — Marshall Kaplan, Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics with minors in Economics and Computer Science. He was a member of the men’s soccer team.

Faculty Honors

Georgia Institute of Technology — Amy Virasak

President’s List

Southern New Hampshire University — Erin Gillespie, Timothy Keckler, Thomas Schutz




