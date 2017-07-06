Trumbull Animal Shelter seeks home for three-month-old kitten

Priscilla

Priscilla is a 3-month-old female kitten. She is a little purr muffin and very playful. Visit Priscilla and other kittens, dogs, and cats available at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

The Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) will be holding a fund-raising tag sale at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road on Saturday, July 8 from 9 a.m.-noon. There will be many items; bowls, clothes, cages, toys, beds and more.

Meet Abby, a 4-year-old female who has been at the shelter for more than two years, waiting to be adopted. A home with no small children or pets would be best for Abby.

Meet Dory, an active, loveable young dog. She is house trained and spayed and would be best with older kids and would make a great family pet.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.