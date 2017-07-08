Free Social Security workshop at Trumbull Library

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Tuesday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m., will host the program Social Security Explained.

The workshop will cover choosing the best time to start receiving Social Security benefits and strategies to maximize benefits, as well as coordinating with a spouse. Learn how to avoid the most common mistakes that are made when collecting benefits and discuss special rules for single, divorced and survivor benefits.

Presented by Rebecca Miller and the Society for Financial Awareness, a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of financial literacy.

Almost 74% of Americans voluntarily received reduced retirement income benefits because they don’t know all the facts, as reported by the SSA annual statistical supplement, 2011.

The program is free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat online at trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197.