Trumbull Times

Free Social Security workshop at Trumbull Library

By Julie Miller on July 8, 2017 in Community, News, People · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Tuesday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m., will host the program Social Security Explained.

The workshop will cover choosing the best time to start receiving Social Security benefits and strategies to maximize benefits, as well as coordinating with a spouse. Learn how to avoid the most common mistakes that are made when collecting benefits and discuss special rules for single, divorced and survivor benefits.

Presented by Rebecca Miller and the Society for Financial Awareness, a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of financial literacy.

Almost 74% of Americans voluntarily received reduced retirement income benefits because they don’t know all the facts, as reported by the SSA annual statistical supplement, 2011.

The program is free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat online at trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197.

Related posts:

  1. July talks in Fairfield and Trumbull to focus on hip-knee pain and skin cancer
  2. Candlelight vigils focus attention on domestic abuse
  3. Rotary Club to host businessman, author Jim Perkins
  4. Styles of the First Ladies fashion talk at Trumbull Library

Tags: ,

Previous Post Girls High School Summer League results
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress