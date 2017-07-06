Serena needs a home

Trumbull Times

Serena is an adorable and affectionate female spayed gray/brown tabby mix cat, with green eyes, about 4-5-years-old, mellow and sweet. She is healthy, loves to be with you, and may follow you around at times, a real lovebug.

Serena is a well behaved cat. She is not shy and has so much love to give back. Photos do not do her justice; once you meet her you will fall in love. She will be your best friend for life.

Serena loves attention. She may prefer a somewhat quiet less active home. She also would be great company for someone alone.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].

