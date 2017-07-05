Armed man chases alleged wallet thief, two charged

Two men are in custody after a dispute over a wallet nearly led to an armed confrontation on Independence Day.

According to reports, police received a 911 call shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, reporting a man running with a gun in his hand on Leonard Place. A nearby officer stopped Rashan Jimenez, 25, of Bridgeport in his car, and located a loaded handgun on the passenger seat. Jimenez allegedly told police he had been chasing a man who stole his wallet while holding the gun.

Jimenez said he had met an acquaintance on the street, and after an unspecified dispute, the other man had grabbed Jimenez’s wallet and ran off with it. Police determined the gun was registered and Jimenez has a valid pistol permit.

Trumbull police requested assistance from a Fairfield police dog, and located the second man, later identified as Jordan Elien, 19, of Trumbull, sitting in a vehicle in front of his Deerfield Drive home. Elien was identified by Jimenez as the acquaintance that took his wallet.

Elien was arrested for the theft of Jimenez’s wallet. However, despite a search, police were not able to locate the wallet. Police are continuing to investigate the nature of the relationship between the two men, including what led up to the alleged dispute.

Jiminez was charged with breach of peace and held on a $500 bond for court July 11.

Elien was charged with second-degree larceny and held on a $25,000 bond, also for court July 11.