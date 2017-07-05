Obituary: Louis J. Grisaro, 95, of Trumbull

Louis J. Grisaro, 95, of Trumbull, retired firefighter for the City of Bridgeport, husband of the late Lillian Sadowski Grisaro, died July 1, at Ludlowe Health Care Center, Fairfield.

Born in New York, New York on Aug. 8, 1921, son of the late Joseph and Luisa Pistocchi Grisaro; U.S. Marine Corp 4th Division, battle of Iwo Jima, Tinian, Okinawa and Saipan.

Survivors include daughter, Judith L. Conway and her husband, John of Trumbull, a grandson, sister, Marie Branca of Castaic, Calif., and three nieces.

Also predeceased by brother, Peter Grisaro.

Services: Saturday, July 8, 10:30 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 11 a.m., in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull. Entombment will follow in the St. Monica Mausoleum at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m., funeral home.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.