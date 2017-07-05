Trumbull Times

High School summer basketball results

By Stratford Star on July 5, 2017

The Stratford High School Girls Summer Basketball League played five games at the Birdseye Recreation Center on Thursday.

Stratford defeated Ansonia 48-35, St. Joseph topped Oxford 29-17; Masuk defeated Greens Farms Academy 37-25, Shelton edged Seymour 27-25 and Kolbe defeated Harding 66-31.

Games are scheduled on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m every Thursday.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for seniors and children under 12.

Here’s the schedule for week three: Greens Farm Academy vs Harding, Oxford vs Masuk, Ansonia vs Kolbe, Stratford vs Shelton and Seymour vs St. Joseph.

