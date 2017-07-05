Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board tourney

July 5, 2017

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament was played on June 28.

Low Gross was won by Len Szturma with a 77.

Low Net (White Tees) had Tom Kascak in first place with a 62.

Mark Ryan was in second with a 64.

Third place went to Jim Costello with a 64.

Pete Fatsy took fourth with a 64.

Bob Winston had a 65 for fifth place.

Bob Tavella finished sixth with a 66.

Low Net (Green tees) had Robert Wolfe in first place with a 59.

Second place went to Al DeWali with a 61.

Third place went to Bob Kilton with 61.

Fourth place had Bill Smith with a 64.

Fifth place went to Art Pranger with a 64.

Steve Morse finished sixth with a 65.

The closest to the pin on 12 was Bob Tavella at 5 feet 10 inches.

The closest to the pin on 17 had both Carm Ragosa and John Siano at 5 feet 5 inches.

