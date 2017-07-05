Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board tourney

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament was played on June 28.
Low Gross was won by Len Szturma with a 77.
Low Net (White Tees) had Tom Kascak in first place with a 62.
Mark Ryan was in second with a 64.
Third place went to Jim Costello with a 64.
Pete Fatsy took fourth with a 64.
Bob Winston had a 65 for fifth place.
Bob Tavella finished sixth with a 66.
Low Net (Green tees) had Robert Wolfe in first place with a 59.
Second place went to Al DeWali with a 61.
Third place went to Bob Kilton with 61.
Fourth place had Bill Smith with a 64.
Fifth place went to Art Pranger with a 64.
Steve Morse finished sixth with a 65.
The closest to the pin on 12 was Bob Tavella at 5 feet 10 inches.
The closest to the pin on 17 had both Carm Ragosa and John Siano at 5 feet 5 inches.