Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board tourney

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament was played on June 28.

Low Gross was won by Len Szturma with a 77.

Low Net (White Tees) had Tom Kascak in first place with a 62.

Mark Ryan was in second with a 64.

Third place went to Jim Costello with a 64.

Pete Fatsy took fourth with a 64.

Bob Winston had a 65 for fifth place.

Bob Tavella finished sixth with a 66.

Low Net (Green tees) had Robert Wolfe in first place with a 59.

Second place went to Al DeWali with a 61.

Third place went to Bob Kilton with 61.

Fourth place had Bill Smith with a 64.

Fifth place went to Art Pranger with a 64.

Steve Morse finished sixth with a 65.

The closest to the pin on 12 was Bob Tavella at 5 feet 10 inches.

The closest to the pin on 17 had both Carm Ragosa and John Siano at 5 feet 5 inches.