Wright gets jail time in DUI case

Former Trumbull Board of Education Chairman and state Board of Education member Stephen Wright will be spending four months in jail as a result of a guilty plea in one of the four drunk driving arrests he accumulated in less than two months earlier this year.

According to the state Department of Justice, Wright, 62, has pleaded guilty to DUI and driving with a suspended license in connection with his arrest April 10 in Stratford. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail, suspended after four months, plus three years probation, and also issued $1,400 in fines and court fees.

Although the April 10 arrest is the first one to be settled, it was the last to occur, chronologically. Wright was arrested on drunk driving charges February 22 in New Haven, February 27 in Shelton, and March 17 by State Police Troop I, which is based in Bethany. Wright was also arrested April 20 and charged with failure to appear in court after no-showing for a preliminary hearing on the February 22 arrest.

Connecticut’s drunk driving laws mandate a series of escalating penalties for repeated offenses. A first offense carries a minimum two days and maximum six months in jail, and third and subsequent offenses mandate 1-3 years jail time, plus loss of license.

Wright has pleaded not guilty to all of the remaining charges. His next court date is July 7 in Norwalk.