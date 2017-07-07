Trumbull Library to host Digital Bookmobile national tour event

Borrow eBooks, audiobooks, and more from your local public library – anywhere, anytime.

The Digital Bookmobile national tour is making a stop in Trumbull, on Monday, July 10, from 1-5 p.m., at the Trumbull Library’s main branch on 33 Quality St.

Traveling coast to coast, the newly updated mobile exhibit will provide an interactive experience for readers of all ages to explore eBooks and audiobooks available at the Trumbull Library. A high-tech update to the traditional bookmobile, visitors can learn how to borrow digital books, stop at the Gadget Gallery to explore a variety of devices, talk with eReading experts and so much more.

Tours are free and open to the community.

Trumbull Library’s Associate Director of Information Systems, Mary Rogers, coordinator of the visit, commented “We’re excited about providing this opportunity to Trumbull residents and having the Bookmobile give our patrons the chance to experience Overdrive in the Gadget Gallery.”

The 42-foot long Toterhome, fresh off the assembly line, is equipped with broadband Internet-connected PCs, free Wi-Fi connection, touchscreen monitors, premium sound systems, and a variety of portable media players, all of which help visitors explore Trumbull Library’s digital service.

In the Gadget Gallery, readers can explore all popular devices including iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, Chromebook and Kindle (US only). Interactive learning stations encourage visitors to search the library’s digital media collection and go through the borrowing process. Beginners can get a one-on-one tutorial from technical experts. No matter what phone, tablet or computer a reader has, they’ll be reading eBooks and listening to audiobooks in no time flat.

Library readers can take advantage of the featured services to borrow eBooks and audiobooks, for free, 24/7 with no late fees on the library’s website or use the OverDrive app to read or listen. A valid library card enables the opportunity for readers to explore the extensive digital catalog featuring bestselling authors, new releases, classic titles, and much more. Whether listening to an audiobook or indulging in an eBook, titles will automatically expire and return to the libraries digital collection at the end of the lending period. Digital reading has never been easier as readers can sync libraries, bookmarks, highlights, and reading positions across mobile devices.

The Digital Bookmobile is powered by OverDrive, the industry-leading digital reading platform to more than 36,000 libraries and schools worldwide. Readers can borrow eBooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere by visiting trumbullct-library.org/overdrive.