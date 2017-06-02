Trumbull Times

Obituary: Theresa L. Ondish Heaney, 68, of Trumbull

By Trumbull Times on June 2, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Theresa L. Ondish Heaney, 68, of Trumbull, wife of Thomas M. Heaney, died May 31, at home.

Born on Sept. 11, 1948, in Elizabeth, N.J., daughter of the late George and Agnes Tomshaw Ondish.

Also predeceased by son, Thomas G. Heaney.

Besides her husband, survivors include a daughter, Patricia Thorne and her husband, Joseph of Shelton, two grandchildren, Catherine and Joseph Thorne, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Phyllis Heaney, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services: Monday, June 5, 8:30 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 9:30 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Nichols Village Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Sunday, 2-5 p.m.

