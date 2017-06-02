Trumbull Times

Body of Trumbull man found in Maine pond

By Donald Eng on June 2, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

A search plane and numerous boats were used in the search for Christopher Hughes. — Maine Warden Service photo

The body of a Trumbull man has been found in a Maine pond, according to multiple news outlets quoting the Maine Warden Service.

According to reports, Christopher Hughes, 52, was found shortly after 9 a.m. Friday morning in 16 feet of water about 200 feet from the shore of Panther Pond in Raymond, Maine.

The Warden Service said Hughes was staying at a camp near the pond while working construction. About 10 p.m. Thursday night he and a friend, David Donahue, went canoeing in separate boats. A short time later Donahue reported hearing Hughes calling but could not locate him. Hughes was not wearing a life jacket and wardens said it was not clear why Hughes went into the water.

The search for Hughes, which began about 11 p.m. Friday night, continued into Thursday.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull parents spearhead new summer program
  2. Trumbull's 'We the People' team are state champions
  3. Anonymous donor gives life-saving gift
  4. Trumbull Animal Shelter in need of donated items

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Stratford High class of 1967 holds 50th reunion Next Post Bridgeport Rescue Mission cuts ribbon on upgraded kitchen
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress