Body of Trumbull man found in Maine pond

The body of a Trumbull man has been found in a Maine pond, according to multiple news outlets quoting the Maine Warden Service.

According to reports, Christopher Hughes, 52, was found shortly after 9 a.m. Friday morning in 16 feet of water about 200 feet from the shore of Panther Pond in Raymond, Maine.

The Warden Service said Hughes was staying at a camp near the pond while working construction. About 10 p.m. Thursday night he and a friend, David Donahue, went canoeing in separate boats. A short time later Donahue reported hearing Hughes calling but could not locate him. Hughes was not wearing a life jacket and wardens said it was not clear why Hughes went into the water.

The search for Hughes, which began about 11 p.m. Friday night, continued into Thursday.