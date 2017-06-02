Trumbull Times

Trumbull Historical Society and Trumbull Nature and Arts Center host historic hike

June 2, 2017

The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center might need to find a new home if the building committee selects the 7115 Main Street location as the site for the town’s new community center.

The Trumbull Historical Society and Trumbull Nature and Arts Center will be hosting a fun, informative hike of the Pequonnock River area on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m.-noon. Join members of the Historical Society and Trumbull Nature and Arts Center in honor of Connecticut Trail Day and learn about the historical significance of the area. Meet at the commuter lot on Daniel’s Farm Road. Free. For more information, call 203-377-6620.

