Long Hill Baptist Church to host family-friendly weeknight services

Members of the community are invited attend special family-friendly weeknight services at Long Hill Baptist Church, 100 Middlebrooks Ave., on Monday, June 5 through Wednesday, June 7.

Dr. Randy Starr of Brogue, Pennsylvania will speak nightly at 7 p.m. Dr. Starr is a nationally-known author and speaker who preaches at churches throughout the country. On Sunday, June 4, Dr. Starr will also speak during the church’s regular services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

All services will feature traditional hymn-singing, special music, and helpful Bible preaching.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit the church web site at LHBaptist.com or call the church at 203-268-5104.