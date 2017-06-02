‘Tutu Trot’ Sunday

The Second Annual Team Caroline and Mia Tutu Trot in memory of Mia McCaffrey will be held Sunday near the throwing fields at Trumbull High School. The race begin at 3:30 p.m.

The Tutu Trot will feature tutu handoffs, and food and race packages for each participant. All proceeds will go to helping local families and the organization Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer.

The trot is intended as a fun race and has no official timing. The rule is to have fun, over all else. Each relay consists of three people each running about a half mile loop. Each team receives one colorful tutu to pass to their next leg. The winning relay receives a tutu-themed prize. The relay is organized by James McCaffrey, local teacher, coach, active community member and father of Mia and James.

Register online here or on the Team Caroline and Mia Tutu Trot Facebook page.