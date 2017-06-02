Trumbull Times

Youth fishing derby Saturday for local charity

By Donald Eng on June 2, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

A fishing derby Saturday at Twin Brooks Park is planned to help raise funds for the local group, Ryan’s Rebels. The group continues to legacy of Ryan Joyce, a Trumbull boy who died of neuroblastoma in 2015 at age 3.

The derby begins at 9 a.m., with registration opening at 8:15. There are prizes for boys and girls 12 and under. Suggested donation is $5.

Participants should bring their fishing pole, all other equipment is provided. This is a catch-and-release tournament. All funds will go toward families battling pediatric cancer.

