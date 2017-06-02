Trumbull Times

Girls lacrosse: 16th-seeded St. Joseph advances to semis

By Trumbull Times on June 2, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The 16th-seeded St. Joseph girls lacrosse team advanced to the Class S semifinals with a 12-10 road win over eighth-seeded Waterford High on Tuesday.

The Cadets, now 12-7, will meet fifth-seeded Weston High (15-3) in the semis at a time and place to be determined.

Kate Condron and Annie McNeil each scored three goals for coach Leeland Gray.

Lilly Ivanovich and Maddie Dunkel both had two netfinders.

Jettke Gray and Mia Trafecante scored goals.

Lilly Ivanovich had four assists and Abbey Ivanovich two.

Condron had an assist.

Erin O’Brien made 12 saves in net.

Jacklyn Lavole scored four goals for Waterford (13-5).

