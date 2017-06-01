Lavoie named to United Way board

Paul S. Lavoie, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Carey Manufacturing and the Republican candidate for First Selectman of Trumbull, was recently elected to the United Way of Coastal Fairfield County Board of Directors.

As a board member, Lavoie will help provide oversight of the organization’s finances, programs, and governance.

“I am honored to serve as a board member of this great non-profit community organization,” Lavoie said. “The United Way through its local chapters has made positive and measurable impacts on neighborhoods in cities and towns throughout Connecticut, the United States and the world.”

The United Way partners with schools, government agencies, businesses, financial institutions, community development and labor organizations as well as faith based organizations to support direct-service programs and community improvement efforts.

“Paul brings a deep understanding of business and community issues to our board,” said

Merle Berke-Schlessel, President and CEO of the United Way CFC. “His knowledge of the impact poverty has on individuals, the family and neighborhoods will help us advance our work to improve systems and outcomes cradle to career throughout Coastal Fairfield County.”

United Way of Coastal Fairfield County serves the towns of Fairfield, Bridgeport, Stratford, Westport, Trumbull, Easton, Monroe, Weston, Norwalk, Wilton, New Canaan and Darien. To learn more about the work of this organization, visit the website at unitedwaycfc.org.