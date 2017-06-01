Trumbull Times

Tashua Pool open today

By Julie Miller on June 1, 2017

Tashua Pool is open today from noon-6 p.m.  The pool will be open noon-6 p.m. daily, weather dependent, until Thursday, June 22, when extended summer hours take effect.

Beaches pool and sprinkler lot are currently closed for mechanical repairs.

Indian Ledge sprinkler lot is also closed as construction of the new playscape finishes up.

Updates on the completion of these repairs and opening dates will be announced.

For more frequent updates on our facility and program status, please connect with us on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

