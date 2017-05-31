Boys lacrosse: Trumbull falls to Cheshire in last 14 seconds

Tim Hoynes’ goal with 14 seconds left in regulation lifted the No. 7 seed Cheshire High boys lacrosse team to an 11-10 home victory over 10th-seeded Trumbull High on Wednesday night in a CIAC Class L first-round game.

Trailing 10-9 after Dan Hoffmann had given the Eagles the lead with 2:57 remaining, the Rams tied it on a goal by Sean Black (three goals, two assists) with 2:11 to go.

They then took possession with under a minute to play, before Hoynes’ second goal decided it.

Cheshire 13-4 will take on No. 15 New Milford (11-7), an 11-10 upset winner in overtime on Wednesday against No. 2 seed South Windsor.

The two team will meet in Cheshire on Saturday afternoon at 3.

Trumbull finished its season with at 11-6.

Griffin Schutz led Trumbull with four goals.

“We got such a good start (scoring three goals within the game’s first 7:02), then were only able to get one more score in the half,” said Trumbull coach Jim Kammerman. “We needed to play a little better down the stretch and Cheshire was able to take advantage on several of our mistakes. Still, it was a great season. Our best so far (in his six years) at the school.”