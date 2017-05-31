Softball: Trumbull High to meet top-seeded NFA

Trumbull Times

The Trumbull High softball team advanced to the Class LL quarterfinals with a 5-2 victory over Lyman Hall from Wallingford on Wednesday.

The ninth-seeded Eagles (18-5) will play No. 1 Norwich Free Academy (20-1) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Taylor Brown had two hits and two RBIs in the win over the 25th-seeded Trojans (11-11).

Lea Thompson and Julia Huzi each had two hits.

Alexa Adinolfi and Delilaha DiStefano had RBI singles.

Ally Szabo (17-5) struckout five

Lyman Hall 0001001= 2 2 2

Trumbull 011102x= 5 8 2

