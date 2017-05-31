Trumbull Times

Boys volleyball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Enfield, 3-0

The Trumbull High boys volleyball team defeated Enfield High, 3-0 (27-25, 25-16, 29-27) in a first round Class L match on Wednesday.

Coach Tamara DeBerry’s ninth-seeded Eagles will play at top-seeded Cheshire High (19-0) on Friday at 6 p.m.

J.J. Pfohl had 10 kills, four blocks and a dig in the win over eighth-seeded Enfield (13-6).

Matt Yellen had 14 kills, two blocks, an assist, 10 digs and two aces.

Rob Rufino had five kills, three blocks and two digs.

Jake Yellen had 10 digs and 10 service points.

