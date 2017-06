The St. Joseph softball team defeated top-seeded Wilcox Tech of Meriden, 17-0, in a Class M state tournament second round game on Wednesday.

Melissa Bike had five hits and drove in five runs for the 17th-seeded Cadets (15-9), who will visit ninth-seeded Watertown (16-6) in Friday’s quarterfinal game at 4 p.m.

Hannah Hutchison had four hits.

Alyssa Noce had three hits, including a homer.

Cat Connell struck out 11.

Alex Nissle had an infield single for the lone hit for Wilcox Tech (20-1).