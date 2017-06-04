Campus News

Eastern Connecticut State University — Sean Doherty, class of 2018 was Inducted into Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE) Honor Society, the national honor society for the computing and information disciplines, majoring in Business Information Systems.

Nichols College student garners academic achievement — Entrepreneurship award, senior Robert Christiani

SUNY Oneonta — Ben Rudolph earned Provost’s List honors and was one of 54 students selected to receive a 2017 Academic Achievement Award. Rudolph received the Psychology award.

Dean’s List

Belmont University — Alexa Luft

Berry College — Miranda Heyman

Degree Earned

Clemson University — Tyler J. Bieling, Bachelor of Science in Construction Science and Management; Danielle M. Haight graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Bachelor of Arts in Modern Languages; Christine Halls, Bachelor of Science in Marketing.

Eastern Connecticut State University — Samuel Choi, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Daniel Coughlin, Bachelor of Science in Communication; Dylan Garrison, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Tyler Heche, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; Tyler Hobar, Bachelor of General Studies in Communication; Holly Hoffmann, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Scott Kennedy, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Leisure Management; Caitlyn Longwell, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry; Ryan Monaco, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Samuel Phelan, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Tyler Ruderman, Bachelor of Science in Communication; Joseph Tetu, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Leisure Management; Samantha Vreeland, Bachelor of Arts in New Media Studies; Nicholas Whalen, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Marist College — Kimberly Arison, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration; Meaghan Gillespie, Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training; Jennifer Galiani, Bachelor of Arts degree in Educational Psychology-Childhood Studies; Timothy Johnson, Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Sciences; Robert Cipolla, Master’s degree in Public Administration.

University of New Hampshire — Ian McLevy, AAS degree in Forest Technology

Worcester Polytechnic Institute — Rachael Heard, Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology and Biotechnology; Brian Bach, Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering with High Distinction; Maggie Velloso, Bachelor of Science Degree in mechanical engineering with Distinction.

President’s List

Coastal Carolina University — Mitchell French, majoring in Management.