Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Nonfiction Book Group — Wednesday, June 7, noon-1 p.m. June’s title is Upstairs at the White House: My Life with the First Ladies, by J.B. West and Mary Lynn Kotz. A New York Times bestseller; behind-the-scenes look at life in the White House with U.S.’s first families, by the man who spent nearly three decades in their midst. Bring your lunch.

Coming up — Friends’ of the Library Book Nook Sale. Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday hours at the main library have ended for the summer — They will resume on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Children’s Events

Catch 2017 Summer Reading “Monopoly,” — Starting in mid-June with special activities for children and teens, at both the main and Fairchild branch libraries.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Toddler Yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, June 1, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Parents are welcome to join their children. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age-appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist. Mats are not required. Register; max 10 for each session.

Robert the Guitar Guy — Birth-8. Wednesday, June 7, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Come sing, jump, and clap to nursery rhymes and favorite movie songs with Robert. Drop in.

