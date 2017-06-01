School News

Frenchtown School

Kinderfest is on Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m. It is a full day for kindergarten students. More information will be sent home from your classroom teacher.

Grade 1 has invited parents to a special celebration on Monday, June 12, to celebrate all the learning their children have done as first graders. Times are 9-9:45 a.m., Mrs. Shinnick; 10-10:45 a.m., Mrs. Mordecai; 1-1:45 p.m., Mrs. Gambardella; 2-2:45 p.m., Mrs. Rodrigues. Please be prompt so you don’t miss anything. Invitations were sent home and parents do need to RSVP.

Our Safety Patrol lunch will be on Monday, June 12 at 12:30 p.m., with Mike Bourque, their advisor.

The grades 1 and 2 Awards assembly will be on Tuesday, June 13 at 9 a.m. Teachers will be sending home invitations to parents.

The Student Council luncheon will be on Tuesday, June 13 with Amy Alfano and Michelle Cretella, their advisors, at 12:30 p.m.

Grade 3 will have their Flag Day concert at 9 a.m., on Wednesday, June 14.

Fifth grade graduation will be on Friday, June 16 at 9 a.m. The luncheon for 5th graders and their parents will be at Vazzy’s Four Seasons in Stratford immediately following. Information was sent home.

The Awards assembly for students in grades 3, 4 and 5 will be on Monday, June 19 at 9 a.m. Teachers will be sending home invitations to parents.

June 19 and June 20 will both be legal day dismissals at 1 p.m. No lunch will be served. June 20 is the last day of school.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

If you order from Amazon, consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/.

Middlebrook School

Middlebrook Elementary School’s fourth graders will be taking a field trip to the Norwalk Aquarium and IMAX Theatre on Tuesday, June 6, where they will be studying the Long Island Sound and our national parks.

Student Council and Patrol will have their annual picnic on Thursday, June 8.

Third graders will hold their annual picnic on Friday, June 9.

For information, contact the school office at 203-452-4411.