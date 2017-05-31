Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — June 1-7, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

June 1-7, 2017

1 a.m. — Hillcrest Middle School Spring Bands and Strings concert

2:45 a.m. — Madison Middle School Jr. Honor Society induction

3:30 a.m. — Daniels Farm Elementary Spring concert

4:15 a.m. — Trumbull High School Spring Instrumental concert

5:30 a.m. — Trumbull High School Spring Choral concert

7:30 a.m. — Trumbull PTSA May 30 special meeting

8 a.m. — Booth Hill Elementary Spring concert

8:40 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Facilities Committee May 23 meeting

9:30 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education May 23 meeting

11 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority May 24 meeting

12:30 p.m. — Madison Middle School Jr. Honor Society induction

1:15 p.m. — Booth Hill Elementary Spring concert

2 p.m. — Jane Ryan Elementary Kindercolors

2:30 p.m. — Daniels Farm Elementary Spring concert

3:15 p.m. — Trumbull High School Spring Instrumental concert

5:30 p.m. — Trumbull High School Spring Choral concert

7:30 p.m. — Trumbull PTSA May 30 special meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance May 25 special meeting

9:05 p.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building Committee May 25 meeting

9:06 p.m. — Govt: Senior Commission May 26 meeting

11 p.m. — Govt: Legislative and Administration May 30 meeting

