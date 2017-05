Meredith Newman of Trumbull and her rowing doubles partner Molly McGuire of Orange qualified for and will be rowing at the USRowing National Youth Championships in Saratoga (Fla.) on June 8-11.

They finished third in the Northeast Youth Championships in Worcester (Mass.).

The girls have rowed together for four years and are the first boat from their team, Great River Rowing in Shelton, to qualify for nationals.

Both girls will continue rowing in College at Bucknell and RMU, respectively.