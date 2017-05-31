Trumbull Times

Girls hoop camp for grades 4-9

By Trumbull Times on May 31, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Coach Chris Lindwall and the Lady Cadets basketball team will be conducting two weeks of Summer Basketball Camp.

The camp will run in partnership with Connecticut Hoopsters Girls Basketball AAU Program.

The camp will be held at St Joseph High School in Trumbull.

The weeks will be June 26-30 and July 31-Aug. 4.

The camp will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The camp is for girls entering grades 4-9. The cost is $165.00 per week.

The campers will be instructed by Coach Lindwall, his staff, and former and current players from St Joseph.

Go to www.cthoopsters.com and download the registration form or use the new online process.

For any additional questions please contact Coach Lindwall at 203-258-2792.

