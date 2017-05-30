Softball: Trumbull defeats Shelton in Class LL opener

Trumbull High’s softball team shook off some rust and the rain to defeat visiting Shelton High, 12-5, in the Class LL state tournament’s first round on Tuesday.

The ninth seeded Eagles erased a 2-0 deficit with four runs in the bottom half of the third inning.

Trumbull scored four times in the fifth and sixth innings as well, and No. 24 Shelton’s season came to an end.

“With the week layoff we were a little rusty at the beginning. It’s just a matter of getting that initial hit. It was a trickle-down effect,” Trumbull coach Jacqui Sheftz said.

The Eagles (17-4) had patience at the plate from the start, and walked three times in the opening frame but didn’t capitalize.

Alexa Adinolfi’s single was Trumbull’s first hit, and it drove in leadoff batter Taylor Brown, who had walked leading off the bottom of the third and stole second.

The hits, walks and runs kept coming.

Lea Thompson’s two-run homer and Delilah Destefano’s RBI single capped the first four-run rally.

“I think the girls adjusted nicely once we got through the lineup one time and we ran the bases well which helped,” Sheftz said.

Trumbull threatened in the fourth with two base runners, but Shelton center fielder Lillian Rivera’s diving catch thwarted that opportunity.

Four walks and two wild pitches, along with another Adinolfi RBI single, generated the four-spot in the fifth.

Brown snared a line drive and turned it into a double play in the top of the sixth inning.

The Eagles batted around again in the bottom of the sixth with the help of two more wild pitches.

Courtney Fairfield doubled, and Ally Szabo, Stephanie Liptack and Brown all had singles in the frame.

Szabo was in the circle and struck out eight batters and allowed five hits.

The Eagles committed four errors, two of which were in the seventh inning when Shelton (10-11) plated three runs.

Trumbull will host No. 25 Lyman Hall of Wallingford (11-9) in a second round game on Wednesday at 4:15.

The Trojans upended No. 8 South Windsor, 3-0.