Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph knocks off No. 1 Housatonic

Kate Condron had five goals and four assists to lead the 16th-seeded St. Joseph girls lacrosse team to an 18-6 win at No. 1 seed Housatonic Regional on Tuesday.

Coach Leeland Gray’s Cadets (11-7) will travel to play eighth-seeded Waterford (13-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Abbey Ivanovich had four goals and three assists, as Housatonic Regional fell to 15-2.

Jettke Gray had three goals and two assists.

Maddie Dunkel had two goals and three assists.

Lilly Ivanovich had two goals and an assist.

Annie McNeil and Schuyler Tomey each added goals.

Erin O’Brien made 14 saves.

