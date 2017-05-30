Trumbull Times

Softball: St. Joseph advances to play the top seed

By Trumbull Times on May 30, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Payton Doiron struck out seven batters.

St. Joseph unleashed a 20-hit attack when coach Jeff Babineau’s 17th-seeded Cadets went on the road to defeat 16th-seeded Wolcott High, 16-2, in a first round Class M state tournament softball game on Tuesday.

St. Joseph (14-9) will travel to play No. 1 Wilcox Tech (20-0) in Meriden tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Jovanna Hillman homered for the Cadets.

Kayla Giacobbe was 4-for-5 with three RBIs.

Cami Heintz and Hanna Errico each had three hits.

Nicole Antonowicz had two hits, including a triple, for Wolcott (12-9).

St. Joseph 120 114 7–  16 20 2
Wolcott. 100 000 2– 2 7 0

Batteries: SJ; Payton Doiron (W) and Jo Hillman
Wolcott: Nicole Antonowicz (L) and Kailyn Lawlor

