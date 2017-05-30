David Dennin named Connie Bianchi Award of Merit winner

David Dennin of Trumbull, known as Fletch to all who admire him, was presented with the Connie Bianchi Award of Merit by the Bianchi-Barbarotta Family Foundation.

The Foundation established the award in Connie Bianchi’s memory in 2016.

At Trumbull High, Dennin was manager for the football team and a batboy for the baseball team.

He was a member of the THS swim team for four years.

A kitchen steward at Trumbull Marriott for the last 21 years, his appetite to compete never waned.

Dennin, a Special Olympic participant from the age of 8, for the last 15 years has done golf, powerlifting, Unified floor hockey and track and field.

Dennin and his brother Peter’s specialty in track and field is the shot put.

In 2014, Dennin was selected at Special Olympics Connecticut as its athlete of the year and he was inducted into the Connecticut Special Olympics Hall of Fame.

A Connecticut Powerlifting Hall of Fame inductee, Dennin bench presses 210 pounds and dead lifts 280 pounds.

Dennin has medaled at both the Special Olympics World Games in 1999 and at the USA Games in New Jersey in 2015.

In golf, he played in the World Games in New Haven in 1995.

Dennin has participated in Nation Special Olympics tournaments sponsored by the PGA in Florida, Nebraska, Iowa, California, Tennessee and New Jersey.

He is frequently the top fundraiser in the Special Olympics Penguin Plunge held annually in Westport.