CT Audubon Society offers master naturalist training program

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street offers a Master Naturalist Training Program on Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 5-Nov. 7, and Saturday, Sept. 30.

Are you interested in expanding your knowledge of the habitats, plants, animals and natural history of Connecticut? Would you like to experience the rewards of sharing that knowledge and teaching others about the stewardship of Connecticut’s natural resources? If so, Connecticut Audubon Society’s Master Naturalist Training Program may be for you.

Master Naturalist training is offered by different organizations around the country. Programs prepare people of all experience levels to become naturalists in their communities and to contribute to environmental education and conservation efforts through volunteer service.

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Master Naturalist Program at the Center at Fairfield provides 40 hours of classroom and field training in four-hour sessions over 10 weeks. Classes are taught by field experts including: Fairfield Ecologist/Landscape Architect Bill Kenny, and Director of Environmental Studies at Fairfield University James E. Biardi, Ph.D. All sessions will include a mix of indoor classroom presentations and outdoor, hands-on field experiences.

At the conclusion of the training, graduates receive certificates and apply their knowledge and individual skills in volunteer capacities to help maintain and support education activities and operations at the Center and its adjoining Larsen Sanctuary. “It was one of the best courses I have taken in my lifetime,” said Meral Prewitt of Stratford, graduate of a previous class. “Not only did I learn more about nature and my surroundings, but I met a group of outstanding individuals who have like passions.”

Space is limited; registration deadline is Aug. 15. Program fee is $205 CAS members; $260 nonmembers (includes a CAS membership). As part of the tuition, participants must be able to give 10 hours of volunteer service within the year following the training. To complete the program, expect to attend every class.

For more information about the Master Naturalist Training Program, including the application, visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield, or email [email protected] The Center phone number is 203-259-6305, ext. 109.