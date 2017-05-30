Final Pop Warner football, cheer registration

Final registration for Trumbull Pop Warner football and cheer will take place on Monday, July 10, and Monday, July 17, from 6- 8 p.m. at the Trumbull Library on Quality Street.Athletes must turn 7 by July 31, 2017.
The fee for the season is $250.
All registration forms will be provided.
Please bring a copy of your child’s final report card, the medical form stamped by your doctor and if you pre-registered, the remainder of payment.
If you are new to the program, please also bring your child’s birth certificate and a copy.
Practice begins on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Madison Middle School and will run the month of August.
Games will begin Labor Day weekend.
Please like our facebook page, Trumbull Pop Warner to keep up to date on information or visit our website at www.trumbullctpopwarner.com.